China balloon soaring over US deflates hopes for diplomatic thaw

CALLS TO SHOOT DOWN BALLOON

Michael McCaul, the Republican chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on Friday demanded to know why the administration had not shot the balloon down, accusing the president of allowing it to pose "a direct and ongoing national security threat to the US homeland."

China has often complained about surveillance of its growing military by US ships and aircraft, though such operations in recent years have been conducted from widely recognised international waters and airspace.

The mood in China over the balloon was also glum. The government expressed regret that an "airship" used for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes had strayed. Some Chinese domestic commentators were scathing, however, about the US response.

"If Blinken were to cancel his trip to Beijing because of the balloon, I'd see it as him using that as an excuse to do what he had wanted to do anyway - not visit China," said Zhu Feng, executive dean of the School of International Relations at Nanjing University, speaking before the State Department announced the trip's cancellation.

Had Blinken gone ahead with the visit, it likely would have opened the administration to more strident criticism that its approach toward was China weak and poor optics in Congress where there is bipartisan support for a hard line on Beijing, some analysts said.

MISSED OPPORTUNITIES

Expectations for Blinken's trip had been low, but he had intended to raise by name the cases of American citizens the United States says are wrongfully detained in China, and push Beijing to cooperate on stemming the flow of fentanyl, both areas where any progress would have built momentum that could carry into other discussions.

Ivan Kanapathy, a former White House National Security Council deputy senior director for Asia, said he anticipated a string of hearings in Congress about China that would make it difficult for Blinken to justify a trip to Beijing unless he can win the release of detained Americans or return with another major prize.

China, too, wants a stable US relationship so it can focus on its economy, battered by the now abandoned zero-COVID policy.

Blinken's visit - what would have been the first by a secretary of state to China since 2018 - was seen largely as an effort to develop ways to navigate future crises. With a trip to Taiwan by new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy likely this year, the next crisis might not be far off.