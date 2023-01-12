    বাংলা

    Pakistan PM to seek fresh economic package from UAE

    Shehbaz Sharif starts his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday

    Reuters
    Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will seek a fresh economic package for his country from the United Arab Emirates during his two-day visit there, broadcaster ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

    Sharif will also seek deferment of a $2 billion loan repayment to the UAE due in the coming weeks and hold talks for finalising a $2 billion investment in Pakistan during his visit to the country on Thursday and Friday, the report said.

    Pakistan's information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

