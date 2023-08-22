African Union suspends Niger over coup

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has been trying to negotiate with the junta but says it is ready to send troops into Niger to restore constitutional order if diplomatic efforts fail.

The AU Peace and Security Council said in a communique on Tuesday that it had noted the decision to activate an ECOWAS standby force and asked the AU Commission to assess the economic, social, and security implications of deploying such a force.

The resolutions in Tuesday's statement were adopted at a council meeting held on Aug 14, it said.