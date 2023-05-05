Nonetheless, it will be a lavish occasion. The St Edward's Crown, which weighs about 2.2 kg (4 lb 12 ounces) and dates back to 1661 and the reign of his namesake King Charles II, will be placed on Charles' head during the ceremony.

Among the other historic items involved will be the golden Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross which holds the 530 carat Cullinan 1 diamond, also known as the Star of Africa and the world's largest colourless cut diamond.

After the ceremony there will be a mile-long procession involving some 4,000 military personnel, with the newly-crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla returning to Buckingham Palace in the four-tonne Gold State Coach, pulled by eight horses.

Thousands are expected to line the route and millions more will watch on giant screens erected at 30 locations around Britain or at home, with the event set to be broadcast live around the world.

Retailers are hoping for a boost from the three days of celebrations and street parties, with the public enjoying an extra holiday on Monday. Buckingham Palace said it expected it would provide an economic lift for Britain's struggling economy.

Supermarket Lidl said it had sold enough bunting to line the procession route 75 times over, and Tesco said it expected to sell enough bunting to stretch from Land's End in southwest England to the tip of Scotland. Sainsbury's said its sales of sparkling wines were up 128% year-on-year.

But polls suggest far from everyone will be celebrating with a majority of the public generally apathetic about the event. Critics have questioned the cost at a time when many people are struggling to pay bills.

"They just take everything from me. They never do a day's work," said Philip Nash, 68, as he swept the streets in Whitechapel, a more run down area of east London.