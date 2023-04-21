In meeting with big economies, Biden announces more funds to fight climate change

"Together, we have to make it clear that forests are more valuable conserved than cleared," Biden said.

Brazil welcomed the pledge.

"It is obviously a great achievement, both for what it means to have the United States contributing to a fund like the Amazon Fund and for the volume of resources to be contributed," said Brazil's Environment Minister Marina Silva, at a news conference.

Biden's announcement comes during a week of tension between the US and Brazil after the latter's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for Western powers to stop supplying arms to Ukraine and said Washington was encouraging the fighting between Ukraine and Russia. He later toned down his comments and condemned Russia's violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Biden, who has made fighting climate change one of his top policy priorities, has set a goal of reducing US emissions 50%-52% by 2030 compared with 2005 levels.

This month, his Environmental Protection Agency proposed sweeping emission cuts for new cars and trucks through 2032 in an effort to boost electric vehicles. Biden encouraged leaders from the group to join a collective effort to spur zero-emission vehicles and to reduce emissions from the shipping and power industries.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a new European Union-led initiative to develop new global targets for energy efficiency and renewable energy alongside the International Energy Agency, in time for a global summit on climate change in November.

“These targets would complement other goals, such as the phaseout of unabated fossil fuels and the ambitious goals for zero emission vehicles and ships,” she said at the meeting.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on rich countries to reach net zero emissions by 2040, a decade before the goal set in the Paris climate agreement, and developing countries to hit that milestone by 2050.

He also called for OECD countries to phase out coal by 2030 and 2040 in all other countries and end all licensing or funding – both public and private – of new fossil fuel projects.

Developing countries have resisted setting specific timelines for these reductions.