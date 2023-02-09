France in new row with Germany and Spain over nuclear-derived hydrogen

"Maybe the French calculation was that it would be more easily accepted by partners, but that's a different thing."

FRENCH THREAT

Macron will take the issue to Thursday's EU summit and two European officials said he could threaten to block the pipeline in retaliation.

"It is obvious that France would only give the OK to BarMar if it could use the pipeline in the future to send its (red) hydrogen to Iberia," an official from a southern European country said.

"The point is that without France there will be no BarMar," the source added.

Hydrogen is central to Europe's plans to decarbonise heavy industry, with the European Commission saying its green hydrogen aims require investment of up to 300 billion euros in new renewable electricity production.

At least six EU officials said they fear the dispute could spill over to a raft of other policies that are being expanded to cover renewable or low-carbon hydrogen, potentially delaying laws needed to meet the bloc's climate targets.

For example, the EU is updating its gas market laws to integrate more hydrogen into the grid and plans to propose a "hydrogen bank" to fund new projects. France wants this to include its red hydrogen but it must first be designated as renewable.

Negotiations on the RED-3 directive with the EU Parliament were postponed this week because the European Commission has still to agree a definition of "renewable" hydrogen.

"It's not a technical issue. It's a political question," one EU diplomat said.