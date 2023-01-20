US calls for countries to 'dig deeper' on Ukraine as pressure builds for tanks

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged allies on Friday to dig deeper to support Ukraine at the start of a meeting of dozens of defence ministers at an air base in Germany, as pressure piled up on Berlin to provide tanks to Kyiv.

NATO and defence leaders from roughly 50 countries are meeting at Ramstein Air Base, the latest in a series of arms-pledging conferences since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly 11 months ago.

"Russia is regrouping, recruiting, and trying to re-equip," Austin said at the start of the meeting.