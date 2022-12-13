EU meets to try to break gas price cap impasse

TECHNICAL DETAILS

Any deal could rest on technical details including how high the price limit is, to which gas contracts it applies, and safeguards, such as enabling the EU to suspend the cap immediately if it has unintended consequences.

Hunting for a compromise, the Czech Republic - which holds the EU's rotating presidency - drafted a new proposal which would trigger the cap if prices exceed a range of 200-220 euros per megawatt hour over three-to-five days on the front-month contract in the Dutch Title Transfer Facility gas hub.

The contract price would also need to be 35 euros higher than a reference price based on existing liquefied natural gas (LNG) price assessments.

The proposal is below the 275 eur/MWh price cap proposed by the European Commission. A previous compromise had included a 220 eur/MWh limit, but a dozen countries including Greece and Italy asked for it to be lower.

The pro- and anti-cap camps of countries could each have enough votes to block a deal.

France could prove decisive. It initially backed a price cap, but last week expressed concern over its possible impact on financial markets, three EU country diplomats said.

French ecological transition minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher said on Tuesday any price cap must aim to "ensure the stability of the financial markets".

Last week the Intercontinental Exchange said the EU proposal could drive gas prices higher, while the European Central Bank said it could jeopardise financial stability.

The EU has already agreed emergency energy measures this year, including gas storage requirements.

The outcome of the debate on the cap may also determine other policies - including faster permits for renewable energy projects - after countries opted to withhold approval last month without a deal on the gas price cap first.