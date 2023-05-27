China will make concrete efforts for political solution to Ukraine crisis: special envoy

Li's visit to Russia was the final stop in a multi-country tour that Beijing said was aimed at discussing a "political settlement" to the Ukraine crisis.

Li said China will strengthen exchanges and dialogues with all parties, including Russia, according to the readout from the foreign ministry.

"China has always followed the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, adhered to an objective and fair position, actively persuaded peace and promoted talks, decided its own position according to the merits of the matter itself, and always firmly stood on the side of peace and dialogue," Li was quoted as saying.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen bilateral and multilateral strategic coordination and exchanges and cooperation in various fields.