    Truck in New York strikes pedestrians, police apprehend driver

    At least four people are injured, including a man in his 30s who is taken to the hospital in critical condition

    Published : 13 Feb 2023, 07:02 PM
    Updated : 13 Feb 2023, 07:02 PM

    New York police took the driver of a truck into custody on Monday after the vehicle struck at least one pedestrian while attempting to evade officers during a traffic stop in the city's Brooklyn borough, the New York Police Department said.

    At least four people were injured, including a man in his 30s who was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by the U-Haul rental vehicle, WABC-TV reported.

    The New York Police Department declined to offer additional details, saying an investigation was underway.

