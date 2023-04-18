Ten-time Everest climber dies after scaling Annapurna peak in Nepal

A mountaineer from Northern Ireland died while descending from the summit of the world’s 10th highest peak and an Indian climber is missing on the same mountain, climbing officials said on Tuesday.

Noel Hanna, who had climbed Mount Everest 10 times, scaled the 8,091 metres (26,545 feet) Annapurna peak in west Nepal on Monday and died overnight in Camp IV after descending from the peak.

Yubaraj Khatiwada, an official of the Department of Tourism, said the circumstances of Hanna’s death were unclear.