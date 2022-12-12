    বাংলা

    Belgium charges four people in European Parliament corruption

    Prosecutors searched 16 houses and seized 600,000 euros in Brussels on Friday as part of an investigation into money laundering and corruption

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Dec 2022, 06:25 PM
    Updated : 11 Dec 2022, 06:25 PM

    A Belgian judge charged four people on Sunday over allegedly receiving money and gifts from a Gulf state to influence decisions in the European Parliament, accusations that have caused consternation in Brussels.

    Prosecutors searched 16 houses and seized 600,000 euros ($631,800) in Brussels on Friday as part of an investigation into money laundering and corruption.

    Six people were initially detained. Four have been charged and two released, prosecutors said in a statement. They did not name any of those involved.

    Prosecutors said they had suspected for months that a Gulf state was trying to influence decisions in Brussels. A source with knowledge of the case said the state was World Cup host Qatar.

    A Qatari official denied accusations of possible misconduct.

    "Any association of the Qatari government with the reported claims is baseless and gravely misinformed," the official said, adding that Qatar worked through institution-to-institution engagement and in full compliance with international laws.

    The European Parliament said at the weekend it had suspended the powers and duties of one of its vice presidents, Greek socialist Eva Kaili, in light of the Belgian investigation.

    The Greek socialist PASOK party said in a statement that it was expelling Kaili from its ranks.

    It was not immediately clear if she had been charged in the case. Her office did not answer telephone calls or respond to an email requesting comment.

    Prosecutors said they had also searched the home of a second EU lawmaker on Saturday, without detaining anyone. Belgian Socialist party member Marc Tarabella confirmed it was his home and that a computer and mobile phone had been taken.

    "The justice system is doing its work of gathering information and investigating, which I find totally normal. I have absolutely nothing to hide and I will respond to all questions of the investigators," he said in a statement.

    European Economics Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told Italy's Rai 3 television that the case appeared to be "very serious".

    "If it were confirmed that someone took money to try to influence the opinion of the European Parliament, it will really be one of the most dramatic stories of corruption in recent years," he added.

    The European Parliament is due to vote this week on a proposal to extend visa-free travel to the EU for Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Ecuador. Some lawmakers have suggested the debate and vote should be postponed.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rescue personnel carry a body away from the site of the Pan Am Flight 103 crash in the Scottish town of Lockerbie in December 1988. REUTERS/File
    Lockerbie plane bombing suspect in US custody
    He is accused of making the bomb that blew up Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie in Scotland in 1988
    Alleged arms smuggler Viktor Bout from Russia is escorted by a member of the special police unit as he arrives at a criminal court in Bangkok, Oct 4, 2010.
    Russian arms dealer says he wished Griner good luck
    'I wished her luck, she even sort of reached out her hand to me,' Viktor Bout said in an interview with Russian state-controlled broadcaster RT
    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks as he attends a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Dec 8, 2022.
    Strong immigration may secure population boost: Scholz
    The government is working on attracting foreign workers, making an estimated 7% rise in population to 90 million by 2070 plausible
    Model of natural gas pipeline, EU and Russia flags, Jul 18, 2022.
    EU states gear up for talks on gas price cap
    With days to go, countries still appear deeply divided, with some EU officials sceptical that a deal can be reached next week

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher