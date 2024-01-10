Davos 2024: Global elite gather against WEF's most complex backdrop so far

WEF organisers also emphasised the attendance of key leaders from the Global South. The non-aligned group of Asian African and Latin American countries have largely stuck to the sidelines over the Ukraine war, after initially condemning Moscow.

Geopolitical risks have mounted around the globe in recent years, with Russia's war in Ukraine and Israel's war with Hamas militants, and the recent related impact on shipping in the Red Sea. China, meanwhile, has been increasing military pressure to assert sovereignty claims over Taiwan.

"Unfortunately, what the last couple of years has shown us with the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and several other crises around the world is that we were not that resilient," said Bob Sternfels, Global Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company, referring to global cooperation in a briefing ahead of Davos.

"Without resilience, we can have real setbacks."

'COMPLICATED'

A complicated economic backdrop, including central bank policy and increasing debt, would also dominate the agenda, WEF managing director Jeremy Jurgens said.

"We are expecting 2.9% growth this year and at least the global economy is growing, but it could be doing better."

Jurgens said that the two regions that stood out for increased participation this year were Latin America and Asia, reflecting "broader shifts in the global economy".

Argentina's newly-elected President Javier Milei is expected to attend.

A WEF official said 530 banking, insurance, investing and other finance executives are expected at the meeting.

One key event is the Jan 17 closed-door Financial Services Governors Meeting, which will be attended by more than 100 chairmen and CEOs from banking, markets, insurance and asset management, an agenda obtained by Reuters showed.

Barclays CEO CS Venkatakrishnan and Manulife CEO Roy Gori will be co-chairs of the meeting, which will focus on navigating risk against a backdrop of geopolitical tension, macroeconomic uncertainty and technological disruption.

WEF organisers did not comment on the Governors Meeting.

Davos comes as companies face a complex backdrop of mediocre global growth while economies grapple with high interest rates, political risk and the after-effects of the pandemic.

"With matters such as ongoing geopolitical tensions, the urgent need to address climate change, economic concerns and rapid technological advancements influencing policy and boardroom decisions, this summit will be pivotal," Deloitte Global Chair Anna Marks said in emailed comments.

To some, 2024 shows a return to focusing on the long-term.

Karen Harris, Managing Director of the Macro Trends Group at Bain & Company said recent WEF annual meetings were shaped by the pandemic, with 2021's being virtual and 2022's delayed.

"At 2023's Forum we were still feeling the disruptions of all of those events, and discussion was centered on the economic recovery," Harris said in emailed remarks.

"This is the first WEF in years during which our sights can really be on what the next decade will bring, rather than the compressed and volatile business cycle."