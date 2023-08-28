Iran says US should explain links to convicted dual national Sharmahd

The United States should explain its links to the Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd sentenced to death in Iran, Tehran's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday, adding that progress had been made in a prisoner swap deal with Washington.

Nasser Kanaani's remarks came after a US envoy for Iran, Abram Paley, met on Friday with the family of Sharmahd, who was convicted of heading a pro-monarchist group accused of a deadly bombing in 2008.

Sharmahd, who also has US residency, was sentenced to death by an Iranian Revolutionary court in February on charges of "corruption on earth".