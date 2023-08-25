US defence chief backs Indonesia's military modernisation drive

For the past decade, Indonesia's defence spending per capita and as a percentage of gross domestic product has been the lowest among Southeast Asia's six emerging market economies, according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) think tank.



In a statement, the Pentagon said the two countries' defence ministers shared their mutual intention to increase defence capabilities "like fighter aircraft upgrades, new multi-role fighter aircraft, and additional fixed and rotary wing transport aircraft."



Indonesia is seeking to upgrade its fighter jets, which currently include US-made F-16 and Russian Sukhoi Su-27 and Su-30 models.



On Monday it announced a deal to buy 24 transport helicopters from US weapons maker Lockheed Martin for an undisclosed fee. Indonesia This month said it had bought 12 new drones from Turkish Aerospace worth $300 million.