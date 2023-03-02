UN chief names Cindy McCain to run World Food Programme

McCain is currently the US ambassador to the United Nations agencies for food and agriculture. She will replace David Beasley, a former Republican governor from South Carolina, who steps down after six years in the role.

McCain's appointment was made jointly by Guterres and the head of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, Qu Dongyu, a former vice minister of agriculture and rural affairs in China.

US President Joe Biden nominated McCain to head the WFP, a job traditionally held by an American. She backed Biden in his campaign against former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

The US is the largest contributor to WFP, giving more than $7 billion in 2022.