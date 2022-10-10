Russian missile barrage shatters four-month calm in Ukrainian capital

Angelika Teranis sat on a small bag in the dank gloom of her Kyiv apartment block's basement, her cat in a carrier beside her, as she waited for the all-clear to sound.

"This is terrorism and I do not understand why a terrorist country is not recognized as such," the 52-year-old history teacher said of the Russian missile strikes that slammed into the Ukrainian capital during Monday's morning rush hour.

The impacts shattered the feeling of relative security that Kyiv has enjoyed since the last missile attack four months ago, creating a wave of panic not felt since the first days of Russia's invasion.

Kyiv's broad avenues and narrow streets were all but deserted for several hours after the strikes on the downtown and in the outskirts, part of a wider Russian bombardment across Ukraine.

The fusillades came two days after an explosion damaged the only bridge from Russia to the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow seized from Kyiv in 2014. Russia charged Ukraine with responsibility, while a Ukrainian presidential aide blamed the incident on infighting between Russian security bodies.