    বাংলা

    Chinese hackers stole millions worth of US COVID relief money, Secret Service says

    Several members of the hacking group were indicted in 2019 and 2020 by the US Justice Department for spying on over 100 companies

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Dec 2022, 02:38 AM
    Updated : 6 Dec 2022, 02:38 AM

    Chinese hackers have stolen tens of millions of dollars worth of US COVID relief benefits since 2020, the Secret Service said on Monday.

    The Secret Service declined to provide any additional details but confirmed a report by NBC News that said the Chinese hacking team that is reportedly responsible is known within the security research community as APT41 or Winnti.

    APT41 is a prolific cybercriminal group that had conducted a mix of government-backed cyber intrusions and financially motivated data breaches, according to experts.

    Several members of the hacking group were indicted in 2019 and 2020 by the US Justice Department for spying on over 100 companies, including software development companies, telecommunications providers, social media firms, and video game developers.

    "Regrettably, the Chinese Communist Party has chosen a different path of making China safe for cybercriminals so long as they attack computers outside China and steal intellectual property helpful to China," former Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said at the time.

    The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    RELATED STORIES
    Police help the rescue operations of a bus that was buried after a landslide due to heavy rains in Pueblo Rico, Colombia December 4, 2022. Colombia National
    33 dead as Colombia landslide buries bus
    The landslide, caused by strong rains, hit the vehicle between the villages of Pueblo Rico and Santa Cecilia in Risaralda province
    A Russian service member loads a machine gun at a combat position in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, on the left bank of the Dnipro river in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, November 26, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
    Russia unleashes air strikes across Ukraine
    In Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region, at least two people are killed and several houses are destroyed
    Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin as he visits a bridge connecting the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula across the Kerch Strait, December 5, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS
    Putin drives across Crimea bridge
    He accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin is shown on state television behind the wheel of a Mercedes
    A Taliban checkpoint in front of what used to be the US embassy, where its murals have been painted over, in Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday, Sept 4, 2021. The New York Times
    Taliban blame foreign IS fighter for Pakistan embassy attack
    The attack on Pakistan's embassy in Kabul was carried out with the involvement of unidentified foreign groups with the intention of sowing distrust between the countries, the Taliban said

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher