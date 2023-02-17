External backers pour billions into Ukraine to counter war damage

In the past 12 months, Ukraine has received $36.4 billion from external sources, of which nearly 60% were concessional loans and the remainder grants, according to ministry of finance data.

Washington was Kyiv's top lender, providing nearly $13 billion in grants over the period, while the European Union extended just over $11 billion in a mix of grant and loans. Number three was the IMF, with the Washington-based lender providing $2.7 billion.

PRIVATE SECTOR

Aside from help on a national level, a number of multilateral lenders focussed on extending financing to the private sector have also helped shore up Ukrainian firms since the start of the year.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) deployed some 1.7 billion euros to Ukraine for investments in vital infrastructure, energy and food security and support for the private sector in 2022.

This has included providing hundreds of millions to Ukraine's railway company Ukrzaliznytsia, power grid operator Ukrenergo and gas firm Naftogaz, as well as private-sector companies.

The lender says it is on track to take the total amount to 3 billion euros by the end of 2023.

The World Bank's private investment arm, the International Finance Corp, also signed off a plan for a $2 billion support package in December, which foresees the lender co-financing in equal measure with governments.

It did not give details of the governments potentially involved, or on the timetable for funds to be released.

Lisa Kaestner, regional manager for Ukraine at the IFC, said the lender was looking for projects in the transportation and communications sector, as well as agribusiness, as Ukrainians work to resurrect businesses disrupted by war.

"Understanding the risk is really challenging," Kaestner said. "But to me, one of the surprises has been how the private sector has been so resilient."

Both the IFC and EBRD are also among investors in a fund managed by private equity firm Horizon Capital, which in turn invests in tech and export oriented businesses in Ukraine and Moldova. The fund had raised $125 million in a first closing in September, and plans to reach $200 million soon.

Ukraine's costs will only mount from here. The Kyiv School of Economics last month estimated that the total amount of damage the war has caused to the country's infrastructure has risen to $138 billion.