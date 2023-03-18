What does the ICC arrest warrant mean for Putin?

Vladimir Putin may not see the inside of a cell in The Hague any time soon, but his war crimes arrest warrant could hurt his ability to travel freely and meet other world leaders, who may feel less inclined to speak to a wanted man.

Putin is just the third head of state to be indicted by the International Criminal Court while still in power. Following is a look at what the consequences could be for the Kremlin leader.

WHAT IS THE CASE?

The ICC accuses Putin of responsibility for the war crime of deporting Ukrainian children - at least hundreds, possibly more - to Russia.

The Kremlin was quick to dismiss the allegations and the Russian foreign minister said ICC decisions "have no meaning for our country, including from a legal point of view."