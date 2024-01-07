    বাংলা

    War, weather put ocean shippers on notice for rough seas in 2024

    Complex vessel schedules are likely to be knocked out of sync for giant container ships, fuel tankers and other commodity haulers throughout the year

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Jan 2024, 02:05 AM
    Updated : 7 Jan 2024, 02:05 AM

    Recent hostilities in the Red Sea have thrown global shippers of vital goods for a loop - but it is hardly the only issue that big carriers are facing as 2024 kicks off.

    Giants like Maersk say the industry, which handles 90% of global trade, faces the possibility of significant disruptions, from ongoing wars to droughts affecting key routes like the Panama Canal. Complex vessel schedules are likely to be knocked out of sync for giant container ships, fuel tankers and other commodity haulers throughout the year.

    That will increase delays and raise costs for retailers like Walmart, IKEA and Amazon, as well as food makers such as Nestle and grocers including Lidl.

    "This is seemingly the new normal - these waves of chaos that seem to rise and fall. Before you get back to some level of normalcy another event happens that sort of throws things out of whack," said Jay Foreman, CEO of Florida-based Basic Fun, who sends toys from factories in China to Europe and the United States.

    Added 2024 risks include a possible expansion of Red Sea attacks to the Arabian Gulf, which could affect oil shipments, and further souring of China-Taiwan relations that could also affect important trade lanes, said Peter Sand, chief analyst at freight data provider Xeneta. Russia's war in Ukraine continues to affect the grains trade since it invaded its neighbor in 2022.

    Maersk on Friday joined other major ocean carriers in rerouting ships away from the Red Sea to avoid missile and drone attacks in an area that leads to the vital Asia-Europe Suez Canal shortcut. That route handles more than 10% of total ocean shipments and nearly one-third of the world's container trade.

    While tankers carrying oil and fuel supplies for Europe continue to pass through the Suez Canal, most container ships are rerouting goods around Africa's southern tip as Yemeni Houthis attack vessels in the Red Sea in a show of support for Palestinian Islamist group Hamas fighting Israel in Gaza.

    Ship owners' fuel costs are up as much as $2 million per round trip for Suez Canal diversions and the Asia-Europe spot rate has more than doubled from 2023's average to $3,500 per 40-foot container. The increased costs could translate into higher prices for consumers, though Goldman Sachs said on Friday that the inflation shock should not be as bad as the 2020-22 pandemic chaos.

    "The first quarter is gonna be a little crazy for everybody's books" when it comes to costs, said Alan Baer, CEO of OL USA, which handles freight shipments for clients.

    Crossings through the Panama Canal, a Suez Canal alternative, are down 33% due to lower water levels, according to supply chain software provider project44. Such restrictions helped send dry bulk shipping costs for commodities like wheat, soybeans, iron ore, coal and fertilizer sharply higher in late 2023.

    Increasingly frequent severe weather events are having a more immediate effect than political tensions. Brazil suffered a double-whammy of a historic drought on the Amazon and excessive rains in the north of the country that contributed to a longer-than-usual ship queue at the port of Paranagua in late 2023 just months ahead of peak soybean shipping season.

    "You can always say, 'It's a one-off event,' but if the one-off events happen every other month, they're not anymore one-off events," said John Kartsonas, managing partner at Breakwave Advisors, the commodity trading advisor for the Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF.

    RELATED STORIES
    CMA CGM Louis Bleriot and a Maersk Line container ship pass through the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt July 7, 2021. Picture taken July 7, 2021. REUTERS
    US sinks 3 ships, kills 10 after Houthi Red Sea attack
    The naval battle erupted after Iran-backed Houthi militants sought to board the Singapore-flagged Maersk Hangzhou
    Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein attends a trilateral meeting with counterparts of Egypt and Jordan, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cairo, Egypt, August 15, 2023.
    Two Kuwaitis kidnapped on Iraqi desert hunting trip
    A police colonel confirmed the kidnapping took place on Sunday in a desert area between Anbar and Salahuddin provinces
    Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, US April 21, 2020.
    Oil eases ahead of Christmas break
    Brent futures fell 32 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $79.07 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 33 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $73.56
    People wait in line outside a polling station to vote during the first day of the presidential election in Cairo, Egypt, December 10, 2023.
    Egyptians head to polls in election overshadowed by Gaza war
    Victory would hand Sisi a six-year term in which immediate priorities would be taming near-record inflation, and managing a chronic foreign currency shortage

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India