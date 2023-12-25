    বাংলা

    Ukraine's air defence destroys 28 out of 31 Russia-launched drones, Kyiv says

    The Ukrainian military said debris from the downed drones damaged technical facilities in the Odesa port

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Dec 2023, 04:00 PM
    Updated : 25 Dec 2023, 04:00 PM

    Russia launched 31 drones and 2 missiles at Ukraine overnight, mostly targeting the south of the country, with air defences destroying 28 drones and both missiles, the Ukrainian military said on Monday.

    "As a result of air combat, the Ukrainian Air Force and defence forces destroyed 28 Shahed attack drones in Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Khmelnytskyi regions," Ukraine's Air Forces said on the Telegram messaging app.

    The drones were launched from Russian-occupied Crimea, it said.

    The military said debris from the downed drones damaged technical facilities in the Odesa port as well as "an inoperable administrative building and a warehouse".

    In Kherson region, a fire broke out in a warehouse, the military said.

    "No people were injured," the military added.

    The military also repeated previously issued information that two Russian military aircraft were downed near the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov in southern Ukraine and near occupied Donetsk city in eastern Ukraine.

    On Sunday, Russian and Ukrainian military officials both reported downing enemy aircraft in different areas of the 1,000-km-long (621-mile) front of their 22-month-old war.

    Reuters could not independently verify the Ukrainian air force's report. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukrainian servicemen use a searchlight as they search for drones in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Dec 22, 2023.
    Mass drone attack hits Kyiv districts
    The attack hurts two people and damages property in the city in Moscow's latest overnight drone strike against Ukraine
    Firefighters work at the site of an apartment building damaged during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Dec 13, 2023.
    53 hurt in Russian missile strikes on Kyiv: Ukraine
    President Volodymyr Zelensky pleads in Washington for more help for his country
    A Russian drone is seen during a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-136, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Oct 17, 2022.
    Russia launches drones, missiles overnight on Ukraine
    Ukraine's air force said that its air defence systems destroyed the missile and 18 of the drones before they reached their targets
    Police officers inspect the compound of a kindergarten damaged during Russian drone strikes, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 25, 2023.
    Five wounded in Kyiv by largest ever drone attack on Ukraine
    The attack had injured five people, including an 11-year-old girl, and damaged buildings in districts all across the city.

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury