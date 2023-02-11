    বাংলা

    Austrian army suspends Turkey quake rescue due to 'difficult security situation'

    They shelter in a base camp as clashes are reported between unidentified groups

    The Austrian army has suspended rescue operations in quake-hit Turkey due to "an increasingly difficult security situation", its spokesperson said in a tweet on Saturday.

    Ministry spokesperson Michael Bauer tweeted that the Austrian Forces Disaster Relief Unit (AFDRU) was available for further rescue operations when the working environment became safe.

    "The chances of saving a life bears no reasonable relation to the safety risk," Lieutenant Colonel Pierre Kugelweis said in a statement on Saturday. "There is increasing aggression between groups in Turkey," he said.

    AFP news agency reported clashes between unidentified groups, and that Austrian troops were sheltering in a base camp with other international organisations and were awaiting instructions.

    Turkish authorities have not commented on any unrest in the area, but President Tayyip Erdogan commented on the general security situation on Saturday, noting that a state of emergency had been declared and that there had been some looting.

    "It means that, from now on, the people who are involved in looting or kidnapping should know that the state's firm hand is on their backs," he said during a visit to the region.

    Kugelweis said that there had been no attack on Austrians, who were ready to carry out further rescue and recovery operations before leaving as planned on Thursday.

    "We're all fine," Kugelweis said, adding the mood among aid workers remained good.

    "We would like to continue to help, but the circumstances are what they are," he said.

    Some 82 rescue workers from Austria's armed forces have been in Antakya, Turkey, since Feb 7 and their specialists have freed nine people from the rubble.

