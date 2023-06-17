UN human rights chief urges clamp-down on people smugglers after shipwreck

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights called on Friday for countries to clamp down on people smugglers and human traffickers after at least 78 migrants were killed in a shipwreck off the coast of Greece.

Witness accounts suggested between 400 and 750 people had packed a fishing boat that capsized and sank early on Wednesday morning about 50 miles (80 km) from the southern coastal town of Pylos.

"What happened on Wednesday underscores the need to investigate people smugglers and human traffickers and ensure they are brought to justice," Jeremy Laurence, UN Human Rights Office spokesperson, told reporters in Geneva.

"The High Commissioner reiterated his call to states to open up more regular migration channels and enhance responsibility sharing, ensure arrangements for the safe and timely disembarkation of all people rescued at sea, and the establishment of independent monitoring and oversight of migration related policies and practices."