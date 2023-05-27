Russian attack on Ukrainian clinic kills two and wounds 30, Kyiv says

A Russian missile hit a clinic in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Friday, killing two people and wounding 30 in an attack that President Volodymyr Zelensky called a crime against humanity.

Video footage showed a devastated building with smoke pouring out of it and rescue workers looking on. Much of the upper floor of what appeared to be a three-storey building had been badly damaged. A covered corpse lay in the road nearby.

"Another (Russian) missile attack, another crime against humanity," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

He said a psychological clinic and a veterinary clinic had been hit, and added: "Only an evil state can fight against clinics. There can be no military purpose in this. It is pure Russian terror."