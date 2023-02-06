Turkey quake: international support and offers of aid

Governments and international organisations from around the world have responded with offers of support after an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said early on Monday that 45 countries had offered help with search and rescue efforts.

Below is a list of some of those announcements of support:

UNITED STATES

US President Joe Biden wrote on Twitter he was "deeply saddened" by the lost of life and devastation in Syria and Turkey, adding: "I have directed my team to continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye and provide any and all needed assistance."

BRITAIN

The government said 76 British search and rescue specialists with four search dogs and rescue equipment would arrive in Turkey on Monday evening and a British emergency medical team would assess the situation on the ground. It said London was in contact with the United Nations about support for Syria.

THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

The UAE said it would set up a field hospital in Turkey and dispatch search and rescue teams to Turkey and Syria. It said it would provide urgent relief to Syria's hardest-hit areas.

SPAIN

Defence Minister Margarita Robles said Spain was sending an A400 military plane with firefighters and equipment, along with an Airbus A330 with civil defence staff to work with rescuers.

IRAQ

Iraq said it would send civil defence teams to Turkey and Syria with emergency and relief supplies, food and fuel.

QATAR

The government said it would start operating relief flights to Turkey on Monday to transport search and rescue teams to the affected zones along with vehicles, a field hospital, tents and other supplies, Qatar's state news agency reported.

Qatar-funded Qatar Charity said it was distributing 27,000 hot meals in Gaziantep, where it has an office, and is supplying relief items to shelters in Turkey and Syria. The group allocated $6 million for the first stages of its response.

PAKISTAN

Pakistan said two C-130 planes would leave on Tuesday for Turkey, carrying relief and 36 search and rescue personnel.

THE VATICAN AND ITALY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH

Pope Francis has sent a telegram offering his "heartfelt condolences" after earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The Italian Roman Catholic Church allocated 500,000 euros ($537,800) for emergency aid.