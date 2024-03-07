    বাংলা

    Israel destroying Gaza's food system in 'starvation' tactic, UN expert says

    Around 80% of Gaza's fishing sector has been destroyed since Oct 7

    Reuters
    Published : 7 March 2024, 04:01 PM
    Updated : 7 March 2024, 04:01 PM

    A UN expert said on Thursday that Israel was destroying Gaza's food system as part of a broader "starvation campaign" in its war against Hamas militants.

    Aid officials have warned of looming famine five months into the campaign against the Islamist Palestinian group, while hospitals in the isolated northern part of the enclave say children have started dying from malnutrition.

    "Israel is not only denying and restricting the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza. Israel is destroying the food system in Gaza," Michael Fakhri, U.N. Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food, said in a speech to the U.N. Human Rights Council.

    "Israel has mounted a starvation campaign against the Palestinian people in Gaza," he added, saying that included targeting small-scale fishermen.

    Israel denies restricting relief into Gaza and has since last week begun working with private contractors to deliver aid.

    It also denies waging war on civilians, saying its fight is with Hamas whose fighters killed 1,200 people and seized 253 hostages during its Oct 7 attacks.

    Israel participates in human rights council debates as an observer and may address the forum later on Thursday.

    FISHING SECTOR HIT

    Fakhri, a Lebanese-Canadian law professor, is one of dozens of independent human rights experts mandated by the United Nations to report and advise on specific themes and crises.

    He was due to speak about fishing and climate change but used much of the first part of his speech to the 47-member Geneva council to address the Gaza situation.

    He alleged that Israel is targeting small-scale fishers by denying them access to the sea and destroying boats and shacks.

    Around 80% of Gaza's fishing sector has been destroyed since Oct 7, he said, adding that every boat had been demolished by Israeli forces in the main port of Gaza City.

    Reuters could not verify that, though images from Oct. 8 showed smoke billowing from a boat at that port after Israeli strikes.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Palestinian man stands at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, March 1, 2024. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    Israeli airstrike kills 11
    The Gaza health ministry says another 50 people are wounded in the strike next to a hospital in the Tel Al-Sultan area of Rafah
    People bury Palestinians, including those who were killed in Israeli strikes and fire, after their bodies were released by Israel, according to Palestinian health ministry officials, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at a mass grave in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, January 30, 2024.
    Gaza grave-digger longs to build houses again
    Gaza's health ministry says the death toll has passed 30,000
    Palestinians shop at a market, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, January 4, 2024. REUTERS
    Masked men in Gaza enforce prices in street markets
    Nearly five months into the war, prices have soared in Gaza with all commercial imports cut off when hostilities began on Oct 7
    Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in this handout picture released on January 28, 2024.
    Hamas studies Paris truce proposal involving 40-day pause and hostage exchange
    Under the proposed ceasefire, hospitals and bakeries in Gaza would be repaired, 500 aid trucks would enter into the strip each day and thousands of tents and caravans would be delivered

    Opinion

    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman
    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality