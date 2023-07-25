White House says it does not back Ukraine attacks inside Russia

The White House said it did not support Ukraine launching attacks inside Russia after two drones from Ukraine damaged buildings in Moscow earlier on Monday.

"As a general matter we do not support attacks inside of Russia," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in a press briefing.

Russia vowed to take harsh retaliatory measures against Ukraine, calling the two drone strikes, including one close to the Defence Ministry's headquarters, a brazen act of terror.

"This is a war that Russia started. This is their war," Jean-Pierre said. "And they can end it at any time by withdrawing forces from Ukraine instead of launching brutal attacks on civilians."

Nobody was hurt in the attack in Moscow--the most high-profile of its kind since two drones reached the Kremlin in May.