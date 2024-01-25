Britain to return looted royal regalia to Ghana in loan deal

Britain is returning a selection of Ghanaian gold regalia looted from an Asante king in the 19th century, in a historic loan deal set out on Thursday.

Some 32 artefacts from the British Museum and the Victoria & Albert Museum in London will be loaned to the Manhyia Palace Museum in the Ghanaian city of Kumasi, 150 years after they were stolen, the museums said in a statement.

The objects, including a gold peace pipe and a sword of state, "are of cultural, historical and spiritual significance to the Asante people," the statement said.