After Turkey's earthquake, a grave mental health toll looms

"We know how important learning and routine is for children and their recovery," UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Afshan Khan said, after a visit to Turkey.

"They need to be able to resume their education, and they urgently need psychosocial support to help deal with the trauma they have experienced."

At a large camp for displaced people next to Hatay Stadium on the outskirts of Antakya, psychosocial support teams have set up small play areas and pitched tents filled with toys. Children sat on multicolored chairs in front of a large portable screen that played cartoons. Some children played hopscotch.

Mehmet Sari, a government psychosocial support worker, said he and others in his team have picked up signs of trauma in kids. "We see that some children can't sleep, others can't eat, others have flashbacks and wet their beds," he said.

They need long-term support to recover from trauma, he said.

Turkey's Ministry of Family and Social Services said it has dispatched more than 3,700 social workers to support the survivors across the quake zone.

Volunteers with Izmir-based group Sokak Sanatlari Atolyesi dress in Superman and clown costumes and run activities for children living in tents at a shelter in Hatay province.

But a large 6.4 magnitude earthquake last Monday shattered efforts to give the children some feeling of normalcy amid weeks of terrifying after shocks.

A video provided by Erdal Coban, one of the volunteers and the art director of the Sokak Atolyesi, shows the children's cheers and singing turn to screaming.

"Stay calm," one yelled as another held onto a toddler she was carrying.