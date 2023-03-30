Vietnam communist party chief, Biden agree to boost ties in phone call

The chief of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong and US President Joe Biden agreed in a telephone call on Wednesday to "promote, develop and deepen" ties, Vietnam's state media reported.

The call, a rare engagement for Biden with a foreign leader who is not a head of state or government, came as the US president is hosting a second Summit for Democracy

In a statement, the White House said Biden reinforced in the call a US commitment to a strong, prosperous, resilient, and independent Vietnam, adding they would work together to address regional challenges and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The United States is now Vietnam's largest export market and the two former foes are celebrating the 10th anniversary of a "comprehensive partnership" this year.

But Hanoi has been careful to ensure its ties do not alienate its giant neighbour China, while Vietnam's human rights record has been a sticking point in the relationship, with Washington critical of the government's intolerance of dissent and frequent jailing and harassment of those who speak out.