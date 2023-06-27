Prince Harry's phone-hacking lawsuit against UK publisher

The London High Court trial in which Prince Harry and some 100 others are suing British publisher, Mirror Group Newspapers, is drawing to a close this week.

Here are details of the case:

WHAT IS THE COURT CASE ABOUT?

Harry and more than 100 other people are suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), publisher of the Daily Mirror, the Sunday Mirror and the Sunday People tabloids, accusing them of widespread unlawful activities between 1991 and 2011.

Those involved include actors, sports stars, celebrities and people who simply had a connection to high-profile figures.

They say the media group's journalists or private investigators commissioned by them carried out phone-hacking on an "industrial scale" and obtained private details by deception.

Senior editors and executives knew and approved of the behaviour, the claimants' lawyers say. MGN is contesting the claims and denies senior figures were aware of wrongdoing. It also argues some of the lawsuits were brought too late.

Harry, the younger son of King Charles, was selected at an earlier hearing as one of the test cases for the trial which began on May 10.

Since it began, MGN has admitted private investigators had been instructed to unlawfully gather information about three of those involved in the test cases, including, on one occasion, Harry.

The publisher said it unreservedly apologised and that the prince was entitled to compensation. But it denies any other wrongdoing in relation to him, saying there was no evidence for it.