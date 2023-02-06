    বাংলা

    Hong Kong sees influx of Chinese visitors as borders reopen fully

    Tens of thousands of travellers commute between mainland China and its special administrative region for the first time in three years after all border checkpoints were reopened fully

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Feb 2023, 08:25 AM
    Updated : 6 Feb 2023, 08:25 AM

    Tens of thousands of travellers commuted between mainland China and its special administrative region of Hong Kong on Monday, authorities said, the first time in three years that all border checkpoints were reopened fully without COVID-19 restrictions.

    China announced last week that cross border travel between the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau would fully resume from Feb 6, dropping existing quotas and scrapping a mandatory COVID test that was required before travelling.

    Around 22,000 passengers used the Lo Wu station checkpoint by midday on Monday, Hong Kong's MTR Corp said in a statement. Lo Wu was one of three of Hong Kong's border checkpoints that had not yet reopened.

    "I was so excited, from the time I got off the train to walk through the border checkpoint. It was like going back to the old days," said Christine Li, 35, who was travelling from Hong Kong to Shenzhen to see her family.

    Outside the Shenzhen checkpoint were hundreds of red lanterns and large red banners celebrating the resumption of travel between the two cities.

    Dozens of passengers stuck colourful Post-it notes on a red wall outside of the Lo Wu checkpoint.

    "I am so happy that I am back to the motherland," one said, while another said, "We are free".

    The reopening came after Hong Kong announced a promotion campaign dubbed "Hello Hong Kong" to lure back visitors, businesses and investors to the financial hub after more than three years of tough COVID-19 curbs. Incentives include 500,000 free flights to be distributed to travellers.

    Hong Kong was largely sealed off behind closed borders for much of the past three years in a bid to ward off COVID, with mandatory quarantine of up to three weeks for people arriving as well as intensive testing and screening.

    The former British closely followed China's zero-COVID policy until the middle of 2022 when it began to gradually unwind its rules.

    Hong Kong dropped most of its remaining COVID rules in December, but wearing masks remains mandatory unless exercising and students must take daily rapid antigen tests.

    RELATED STORIES
    People line up at a government office for entry and exit matters which provides services including making or renewing passports or permits to go to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, after China reopened borders, in Beijing, China, Jan 9, 2023.
    China to fully resume travel with Hong Kong, Macau
    Even after China reopened its borders to the world on Jan 8, a quota system and COVID testing requirement remained for travellers between the mainland and Hong Kong
    Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee speaks during the "Hello Hong Kong" campaign to promote city tourism in Hong Kong, China Feb 2, 2023. REUTERS
    Hong Kong says 'hello' to woo back visitors after COVID isolation
    The city’s leader John Lee unveils a promotion campaign that will include 500,000 free flights to lure visitors, businesses and investors back to the financial hub
    'Traveller' to launch at Ekushey Book Fair
    'Traveller' treks to Ekushey Book Fair
    An anthology of travel pieces from Bangladeshis across the world hopes to inspire tourists and explorers
    Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro talks with army major, Mauro Cid after a meeting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Jun 18, 2019.
    Ex-Brazil president Bolsonaro applies for US tourist visa
    Bolsonaro's lawyer said the politician would like to take some time off, clear his head, and enjoy being a tourist in the United States for a few months

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher