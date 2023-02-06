Hong Kong sees influx of Chinese visitors as borders reopen fully

Tens of thousands of travellers commuted between mainland China and its special administrative region of Hong Kong on Monday, authorities said, the first time in three years that all border checkpoints were reopened fully without COVID-19 restrictions.

China announced last week that cross border travel between the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau would fully resume from Feb 6, dropping existing quotas and scrapping a mandatory COVID test that was required before travelling.

Around 22,000 passengers used the Lo Wu station checkpoint by midday on Monday, Hong Kong's MTR Corp said in a statement. Lo Wu was one of three of Hong Kong's border checkpoints that had not yet reopened.