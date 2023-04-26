    বাংলা

    Official promo video for Italy tourism features Slovenia

    The most controversial footage shows a group of young people smiling on a sunlit patio drinking wine in what is presented as a typical Italian scene

    Reuters
    Published : 26 April 2023, 10:10 AM
    Updated : 26 April 2023, 10:10 AM

    Italy's tourism ministry has faced ridicule after an official video to attract tourists to Italy used footage of people in Slovenia drinking Slovenian wine.

    The video, part of a 9-million euro ($9.91 million) campaign produced by the Armando Testa communications group, was widely mocked by critics and on social media even before it emerged that part of it had been shot abroad.

    Titled "Open to Meraviglia" (Open to Wonder), it uses a computerised "influencer" version of Venus, a symbol of Italian art, as depicted by Sandro Botticelli in his renaissance masterpiece The Birth of Venus.

    The very modern "Venus", dons a mini-skirt and is shown eating pizza and presenting some of Italy's main tourist attractions such Rome's Coliseum or Florence's cathedral.

    Art historian Tomaso Montanari called the advertising campaign "grotesque", and an "obscene" waste of money, while the video was lampooned by users of Italian social media platforms.

    The most controversial footage shows a group of young people smiling on a sunlit patio drinking wine in what is presented as a typical Italian scene.

    However, eagle-eyed viewers spotted that the patio in question is actually in the Cotar region of Slovenia, close to the Italian border, and the bottle on the table has a Cotar wine label.

    The Armando Testa communications group was not immediately available to comment.

    Italian Tourism Minister Daniela Santanche, a member of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy party, called critics of the video "snobs" and said the depiction of Venus as an influencer was aimed at attracting young people.

    RELATED STORIES
    Forza Italia leader and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi arrives for a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy Oct 21, 2022. REUTERS
    Italy ex-premier Berlusconi has leukaemia
    The billionaire media tycoon has suffered repeated bouts of ill-health in recent years and came out of the hospital just last week
    The old town and the historic port are see in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey, Jun 18, 2020.
    Turkey's key tourism sector slow to recover after earthquake
    The quake has caused tourists to think twice before booking a trip to Turkey, a major Mediterranean holiday destination
    People walk at a tourism site in Qianmen street, Beijing, China March 14, 2023.
    Chinese tourists are back, but numbers still far from pre-COVID levels
    Pre-pandemic, China was Australia's top source of tourists and Chinese tourists used to make up 10% of European arrivals from outside the continent
    Chinese tourists pose for a photographer (not pictured) near the Sydney Opera House, Australia April 18, 2018.
    Great shortfall of China: Australia's biggest tourism market returns with a whimper
    The visa rules, relatively high costs, a lack of flights and an exodus of Mandarin-speaking guides - squeeze Australia's fourth-largest industry of tourism

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan