    বাংলা

    China eases visa application for US tourists

    The move is the latest by China to revive tourism and boost the world's second-largest economy following a slump during the COVID-19 pandemic

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Dec 2023, 07:45 AM
    Updated : 30 Dec 2023, 07:45 AM

    China will simplify visa applications for tourists from the United States from Jan 1, cutting the documents required, according to a notice on Friday on the website of the Chinese embassy in Washington.

    The move is the latest by China to revive tourism and boost the world's second-largest economy following a slump during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Tourist visa applicants in the US will no longer need to submit air ticket bookings, hotel reservations or an invitation letter, the embassy's notice said.

    Beijing earlier cleared the way for passport holders from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia to visit the country without visas from Dec 1.

    Visa-free treatment will run for 12 months, during which tourists from those six countries can visit China for up to 15 days.

    China also expanded its visa-free transit policy to 54 countries in November.

    The number of inbound tourists to the country plummeted during the pandemic due to the country's strict COVID control policies.

    International flights to China have picked up since Beijing dropped COVID restrictions a year ago but are still only at 60% of 2019 levels.

    RELATED STORIES
    Traffic moves along a highway shrouded in heavy smog in New Delhi, India, Dec 26, 2023. REUTERS
    Dense fog disrupts flights, trains in New Delhi
    ‘Very dense fog’ was observed in the city, where the temperature was just 9 degrees Celsius, India's weather department said
    People wearing down jackets take pictures on the Bund on a cold winter day in Shanghai, China Dec 21, 2023.
    China's cold snap reaches Shanghai with chilliest year-end in 40 years
    The cold snap spurs authorities to issue warnings for low temperatures and wind, while northern cities battled icy conditions forecast to ease only next week
    People walk past an Apple store in Shanghai, China September 13, 2023.
    China's ban on Apple's iPhone accelerates: Bloomberg News
    For over a decade, China has been seeking to reduce reliance on foreign technologies
    A Palestinian checks a car burned in Israeli settlers raid near Salfit in the Israeli-occupied West Bank Dec 3, 2023.
    US announces visa bans tied to West Bank violence
    Biden and other senior US officials have warned repeatedly that Israel must act to stop violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India