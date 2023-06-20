Rome to open ancient square where Julius Caesar was killed

History buffs will be able to stroll close to the spot where legend says Julius Caesar met his bloody end, when Rome authorities open a new walkway on the ancient site on Tuesday.

Accounts, embellished by William Shakespeare, tell how the Roman dictator was stabbed to death by a group of aggrieved senators on the Ides of March - Mar 15 - in 44 BC.

According to tradition, he died in the capital's central Largo Argentina square - home to the remains of four temples.