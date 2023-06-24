From Titanic tours to space exploration: extreme tourism is on the rise

The $250,000-a-head expedition that vanished this week en route to the deep-sea wreck of the Titanic ocean liner is just one example of extreme tourism that is becoming more commonplace for those who can afford it.

From Earth's tallest peaks to suborbital space, here are some of the other exploits that can be attempted:

SPACE TRAVEL

A three-way competition between billionaire entrepreneurs Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Richard Branson has spurred the development of a nascent astro-tourism industry.