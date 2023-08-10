China opens up to more destinations for outbound group tourism

China is resuming outbound group tourism to destinations including Japan, South Korea, Australia, the United States, Germany and Britain, its culture and tourism ministry said on Thursday.

The news cheered China's outbound travel operators, which have struggled since 2020 with more than three years of pandemic-induced border closures before China finally dropped COVID-19 curbs late last year.

"It's a milestone for the full resumption of the outbound travel, and will also strongly push the resumption of international flights, especially for Japan, Korea, the US," said Zhou Weihong, deputy general manager at Spring Tour, the travel arm of Shanghai-based Spring Group.