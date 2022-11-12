London's Heathrow rules out passenger limits for Christmas

London's Heathrow airport, one of the world's busiest, will not need to cap passenger numbers for the Christmas peak as it works to minimise the impact of strike action at the airport ahead of the holiday season, it said on Friday.

Hundreds of workers at the airport are set to walk out in the run-up to the soccer World Cup in Qatar this month over demands for better pay, British union Unite said last week.

Heathrow, which had temporarily capped passenger numbers this year after it struggled to cope with a post-COVID rebound in travel, had last month said it was unlikely to return to pre-pandemic demand for several years except at peak times.