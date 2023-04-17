Asia and Australia target greenwashing as companies risk penalties

"Just as regulating tobacco adverts stopped misleading consumers, the same kind of regulation with the right sanctions will prevent greenwashing," she said. "To achieve net zero by 2050, business practices cannot remain the same."

Globally, greenwashing is in the spotlight, with UN experts issuing a warning at last year's COP27 climate summit about its prevalence, and new standards on environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials currently under consideration by an international body.

In Asia-Pacific, where research shows growing ESG investment and public appetite for environmentally-friendly products, an Australian regulator has launched its first greenwashing case against a pension fund, while Hong Kong and Singapore are vying to be the region's green finance hubs with stricter ESG rules.

"Efforts to tackle greenwashing are not just happening in the US and Europe - some Asian countries may actually be moving faster than the US," said Kathlyn Collins, vice president and head of ESG at investment firm Matthews Asia.

PATCHWORK OF CORPORATE DISCLOSURE STANDARDS

Trillions of dollars have been poured into funds touting their green credentials via various voluntary disclosures as the world economy seeks to accelerate its low-carbon transition.

More than 90 nations, representing an estimated 80% of global emissions, have pledges that commit to reaching net zero, according to the World Resources Institute (WRI), a think tank.

Despite growing global momentum to curb greenwashing, financial and green analysts say the fact there are several ESG and sustainability standards mean that even defining the problem, let alone finding consensus on it, is difficult.

The European Union and the US have drafted respective corporate disclosure rules, and the G20-backed International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) in February announced it would support two sets of rules - one on climate and one on sustainability - to form a "global baseline" beginning in 2024.

Governments will ultimately decide whether to make the standards mandatory, but ESG analysts said this could compel - and incentivise - companies to put climate at the core of their operations, and signal that greenwashing will not go unchecked.

"Companies can't go out and say my product is sustainable, fully recyclable and climate-friendly. The label they put on it needs to be controlled carefully," said Inna Amesheva, director of ESG regulatory research at sustainability data firm ESG Book.

This also applies to banks and asset managers, she added.

"If I'm marketing a climate fund or a climate ETF (exchange traded fund), I need to be able to justify that methodology, rather than a business-as-usual product."

A recent high-profile and first-of-its-kind example involved pension fund Mercer Superannuation, which was sued in February by Australia's corporate regulator for alleged greenwashing regarding the sustainability of seven of its investment options.