How Russia keeps its fleet of Western jets in the air

Oleg Panteleev, head of the AviaPort aviation think-tank in Moscow, said Russian airlines have "solved the problem" of operating under Western sanctions.

"At first there was a shock, no one knew what to do," he said. "After two to three months, new supply channels were found and, after six or nine months, quite a lot of alternatives appeared, which allowed for a reduction in prices and delivery times."

'UNNECESSARY INFORMATION'

Ural Airlines Deputy Chief Executive Kirill Skuratov declined to comment on how the Russian carrier procured its spare parts. "I definitely will not tell you that," he told Reuters. "It is unnecessary information."

After reviewing the list compiled by Reuters, Northrop Grumman said it did not identify any sales or repair services by the company to Russian entities. Northrop Grumman said it has "robust processes and procedures to help ensure compliance with all applicable export and sanctions-related laws and regulations."

The U.S. government said its export controls and those of its allies had severely affected the Russian aviation sector.

"We will continue to vigorously enforce our controls by rooting out and disrupting illicit networks, pursuing individuals evading restrictions, and directly engaging with industry and foreign governments to ensure compliance," a Department of Commerce spokesperson said.

A European Union official said the bloc was closely coordinating with countries that had imposed similar trade curbs to ensure they were not circumvented.

"Systems are being put in place in some countries for monitoring, controlling and blocking re-exports," the official said.

To be sure, Western sanctions have made life more difficult for Russia's aviation sector.

In mid 2022, aviation industry sources described how some Russian airlines were stripping some planes for parts. And Russian carrier S7 Airlines said in June last year that it had to scrap plans to launch a low-cost operator because it could not take delivery of the Airbus AIR.PA planes it had ordered.

Like its US rival Boeing, the European planemaker cut links with its Russian clients when sanctions kicked in.

But as of May 1 this year, Russian carriers had 541 Western planes in active service or under maintenance, according to data compiled by Swiss aviation intelligence provider ch-aviation. That's more or less on a par with before the war, taking into account the 75 planes being leased by Russian airlines that were repossessed by their foreign owners, the ch-aviation data show.

Russian airlines carried 10.1 million passengers in June, according to Russia's federal statistics agency Rosstat, compared to 8.87 million in June 2022 and 11.1 million in June 2021.

Without Western aircraft, Russian airlines would have had to downsize massively because they only have about 150 Russian-made passenger planes in their fleets, according to ch-aviation data.

Russia's trade ministry and civil aviation authority did not respond to messages seeking comment.

CIRCUITOUS ROUTE

Before the trade restrictions, Ural Airlines, Aeroflot, S7 and other Russian carriers relied on maintenance support from global firms such as Lufthansa Technik of Germany.

When those firms stopped providing services – Lufthansa Technik said it suspended sales to Russia from Feb. 28, 2022 – Russian airlines turned to a pool of far smaller suppliers.

In April 2022, for example, S7's maintenance unit, S7 Engineering, began importing parts from a company in Moldova called Air Rock Solutions, according to the customs records.

The first shipment was for water filters for Airbus galleys with a declared value of $1,700. Over the next 14 months, S7 received at least $1.23 million of parts from Air Rock, the records show.

Ivan Melnicov, chief executive of Air Rock and another aircraft parts distributor in Moldova called Aerostage Services, denied selling products to Russia. He said most of his clients were in the UAE and Kyrgyzstan, among others.

"Business with Russian companies is impossible to be done from Moldova, simply considering that their banks are banned in Moldova and payments are not processed," Melnicov told Reuters. "We are not interested in losing our local and international partners for short-term income."

Most of the shipments listed in Russian customs records as having been made by Air Rock and Aerostage took circuitous routes, transiting through the UAE or Kyrgyzstan. Asked if that could indicate his clients in those countries had re-routed deliveries to Russian airlines, the Moldovan businessman did not respond.