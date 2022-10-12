Will South Africa's street vendors go bust in a cashless world?

BARRIERS TO BANKING

Smartphone penetration in South Africa has grown from 48% to 78% in the past four years, while the number of South Africans over the age of 15 with bank accounts rose from 54% in 2011 to 84% in 2021, according to the World Bank.

This lays a strong foundation for cashless payments, said Michael Thomson, creative director at SnapScan, a contactless QR code payment system that caters to 70,000 merchants across the country, and has 3 million downloads.

But there are still barriers to increasing uptake.

While women in South Africa are more likely to have bank accounts than their peers in other countries in the region, a lack of financial literacy and discrimination keeps them from accessing the full potential of banking resources and opportunities, the University of Johannesburg found.

Navigating cashless systems typically requires a bank account, a cellphone number, internet access and digital literacy - not all of them available to those without identification documents or smartphones, including refugees and the homeless.

"The formal payment system and its innovations tend to be utilised by the higher-income markets rather than the lower-income or under-developed sectors of the economy," said Chantal Maritz, head of PwC's strategy and payments team.

Nearly 30% of South Africa's economy is informal, according to the World Economics data site.

Of the South Africans with bank accounts, 25% - or 8.3 million people - are underbanked, meaning they cannot access full banking services, said Maritz.

"Although digital payments don't require a bank account, such street vendors, buskers and beggars would require a digital store of value that holds their digital money to make and accept payments," she said. That could include a bank-linked e-wallet.

CASH IS KING?

Another group of workers feeling the cashless pinch in South Africa are fuel station attendants who fill up customers' cars with fuel, clean the windscreen and then - if the customer wants to pay on a card - bring the payment terminal to the driver.

"Drivers want to tap and go. This is bad for us as tips don't always come when people use cards," said Lebogang Ramathoka, an attendant at a Johannesburg petrol station, adding that tips had earlier made up more than 30% of his monthly wage.

Recently, some petrol stations have started letting customers add a tip to their card payment, said Ramathoka.

"There should be an option on the card machine that asks them if they want to add a tip for us, it's less awkward than us having to ask them," he said, sipping a drink at a table behind the petrol station during his break.

A slew of other payment options aimed at popularising cashless payments have been launched in recent years, from First National Bank's e-wallet that lets customers send money to a cellphone number, to Yoco's wireless card machine and Zapper and SnapScan's QR codes.

Yoco is a portable South African card machine used by 250,000 South African businesses that connects to a phone via bluetooth, and offers free, unlimited 4G data and WiFi connectivity, taking less than a 3% fee on payments.