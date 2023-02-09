Widows of Nepal's Sherpa guides fear rising climate-fuelled risks

Mingma Sherpa, chairman of Nepali firm Seven Summit Treks, said he had heard of about 500 sherpa guides leaving the industry and going abroad to seek other work in the last five years - and that many more young people planned to follow suit.

The main drivers were the growing dangers and the lack of social security or welfare support - beyond the mandatory life compensation - for guides who die during expeditions, he said.

"We have been demanding (a welfare fund) for several years, but the government is not serious about the sherpas' issues," he said.

Separately, Dhananjay Regmi, head of Nepal's tourism board, said life insurance payouts were "very low" and should be raised more than sixfold to at least 10 million rupees ($75,000).

GROWING AVALANCHE RISK

Although sherpas' local knowledge makes them well-accustomed to difficult conditions climbing Nepal's mountains, the changing climate and erratic weather are making their work riskier, according to Nima Nuru Sherpa, president of the NMA.

Like Mingma Sherpa, Nima Nuru said his association has been urging the government to set up a welfare fund that would also cover health and education costs for the families of the deceased.

A 2020 study by academics at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan University found that while avalanches and casualties were most common in the Khumbu region - which is on the Nepalese side of Mount Everest - such incidents and deaths had also increased in other parts of Nepal.

Abnormal weather conditions are on the rise in Nepal, according to Indira Kandel, senior meteorologist at the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

For example, the monsoon season used to finish by the end of September but now lasts until the second week of October, he said.

Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks said his company's expeditions were being hit by ever-more-challenging weather.

"Heavy snowfall during the climbing season increases the risk of avalanches because new snow does not freeze," he said.

As climate change heats the planet, the Himalayan region will lose a third of its glacial ice mass by the end of the century "even in the (most) optimistic climate scenarios", according to Santosh Nepal, a researcher at the International Water Management Institute.

"In business-as-usual scenarios, two-thirds of the glaciers will be gone," he added.