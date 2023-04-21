Russia crosses new lines in crackdown on Putin's enemies

Since mid-March, Russia's parliament has also broadened censorship laws on what people can say about its armed forces and voted to extend the punishment for treason to life imprisonment instead of 20 years.

The father of a Russian girl who drew an anti-war picture was sentenced to two years in prison and detained in neighbouring Belarus when he attempted to flee. This week another opposition politician, Ilya Yashin, lost his appeal against an 8-1/2 year sentence for spreading "false information" about the armed forces.

"There is a move towards a real kind of totalitarian regime. It was perceivable already one year and a half ago but now it's become full-scale," said Nicolas Tenzer, senior fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis and a personal friend of Kara-Murza.

ARREST WARRANT

The trend has accelerated since Mar 17, when Putin was accused of war crimes by the International Criminal Court. Though dismissed by Russia as legally void, given it is not a member of the ICC, the arrest warrant highlighted the fact that Putin has no way back - and therefore nothing to lose - when it comes to relations with the West.

"It seems that Putin really doesn't care about what the West is thinking... He just wants to go all-out in his repression and in his war," Tenzer said in a telephone interview.

Maria Alyokhina, a member of the Pussy Riot feminist punk group who spent nearly two years in a Russian penal colony for protesting against the Kremlin, described the treatment of Navalny and Kara-Murza as "pure sadism" on the part of Putin and the authorities.

"They are in a war and they're losing the war. And they're mad about that. They are taking revenge, out of powerlessness, out of fear, of fury, the combination of all these things. I don't think in that sense they will stop," she said.

"You probably think it could not be worse, but it can."

'THEY ARE KILLING HIM'

The fear among supporters of Navalny and Kara-Murza - both in poor health after surviving past poisoning attempts that they blame on the security services but which the Kremlin denies - is that they might not survive their long jail terms.

Navalny's allies said last week he had suffered sudden weight loss and acute stomach pain that made them suspect another attempt at slow poisoning.

"They are killing Navalny in prison," said his associate Maria Pevchikh. Russia's prison service did not reply to a request for comment.

Tenzer said the death of either Kara-Murza or Navalny would provoke expressions of outrage but Putin might calculate there is nothing more the West could do in response, given it has already imposed waves of sanctions on Moscow and is arming its enemy, Ukraine.

The Kremlin may derive short-term gains from its treatment of both Gershkovich and the jailed Russians. Recent experience suggests the American may be traded in a prisoner exchange, once his case has gone through the courts, while the cases of Navalny and Kara-Murza serve to neutralise Putin's best known enemies and deter others from speaking out.