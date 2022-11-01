Ghana's historic slave forts are being swallowed by rising seas

PILGRIMAGE FOR DESCENDANTS

The transatlantic slave trade, active between the 16th and 19th centuries, forcibly removed 12.5 million people mainly from Central and West Africa, and sent them to work across the Americas, Europe and the Caribbean.

Taken by European slave traders, men, women and children were held in horrific conditions in the myriad of colonial trading posts dotted along the West African coast, previously known as the Gold Coast due to the extensive trade in gold.

Crammed into dark, airless dungeons, they were branded, beaten, chained and starved for weeks. Many died before the ships arrived from Europe to take them to the Americas. Others perished in the cramped hulls of boats during the long journey.

These seaside slave fortresses have not only shaped Ghana's history, but have also become places of pilgrimage for members of the African diaspora wishing to connect with their roots and pay homage to their ancestors.

Events such as Ghana's "Year of Return" in 2019, to mark the 400 years since the first recorded African slaves arrived in North America to work in the plantations in British colonies, saw record numbers of African-Americans and European Africans visiting the country for heritage tours.

Foreign visitors to Ghana reached an all-time high of 1.13 million in 2019, generating $3.31 billion in revenues - a 27% increase from the previous year, tourism ministry data shows.

At the 17th century white-walled Cape Coast Castle, 145 km (90 miles) west of Accra, tourists shuffle through the maze of dimly lit dungeons - some visibly upset as local guides detail the conditions endured by the slaves.

As the tour ends, they crowd by the famed "Door of No Return" - a large wooden door leading to the shoreline through which tens of thousands passed before they were loaded onto ships to embark on the treacherous journey to the New World.

"Those of us from the diaspora are the descendants of those Africans who made it across the Atlantic," said Lorna Johnson, president of the tour company Global Linkages, as she supervised her group of a dozen tourists from New York.

"So to be here, to walk in the dungeons, to listen to what happened to them, and see the 'Door of No Return' is painful. People become numb. It takes a while to process, but it's so important to visit these castles. It's a pilgrimage."

SEA DEFENCE WALLS

But climate change is warming seas and melting glaciers, slowly raising sea levels around the world, threatening coastal communities, infrastructure and historical sites with worsening flooding and storm surges.

Like Fort Prinzenstein, many of the more than 30 UNESCO World Heritage slave forts and castles along Ghana's 550-km (340-mile) shoreline have been seriously damaged - or completely destroyed - by rising sea levels and coastal erosion.

In the sleepy seaside town of Ada Foah, 100 km (62 miles) east of Accra, only traces of another outpost, Fort Kongenstein, remain.

Built in 1783 by the Danish as a trading post and then later used by the British to hold slaves, the main fort has been completely submerged by the sea.

The only remnant left on shore is the decaying shell of the fort's administrative block.

Other sites such as Cape Coast Castle, Elmina Castle and Fort Christiansborg may be at lesser risk as they are built on rocky terrain, say climate scientists. But over time, even they will not be spared, they add.

Hoping to slow the damage, the government has in recent years constructed a series of sea defence walls along parts of the coastline to prevent towns, villages and heritage sites from being inundated.

But climate experts like Addo say the walls are pushing sediment further along the coastline where it is causing erosion in other areas, calling for a more holistic approach.