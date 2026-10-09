Vance says he does not know if Pentagon will proceed with livestream of Fort Hood gunman's execution

US Vice President JD Vance speaks during a rally at the Allen County Regional Airport in Lima, Ohio, US, Oct 9, 2026. Vance travelled to Ohio to cast his early ballot and campaign for local Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections. Samuel Corum/Pool via REUTERS

US Vice President JD Vance speaks during a rally at the Allen County Regional Airport in Lima, Ohio, US, Oct 9, 2026. Vance travelled to Ohio to cast his early ballot and campaign for local Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections. Samuel Corum/Pool via REUTERS

Vice President JD Vance said on Friday he does not know whether the Pentagon will carry out its plan to livestream the execution by firing squad of the former US Army psychiatrist convicted in the deadly 2009 Fort Hood shooting, a plan that has drawn broad condemnation.

As the controversy over the plan championed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth grew, former US officials said a livestream of the execution would hand terrorists a recruiting tool, while a top US Catholic bishop called the plan "barbaric."

"I don't know that that's actually going to happen," Vance told reporters in Cincinnati, referring to a livestream.

Vance added that if a livestream of the execution scheduled for December 3 occurs, "I'm not going to be watching it."

The No. 2 US official's comments raise questions about the extent of opposition within President Donald Trump's administration to the Pentagon's plans to livestream the execution of Nidal Hasan, who was found guilty in a US military trial of killing 13 people at Fort Hood in Texas.

Trump on Friday said at a White House event that Hasan deserves the death penalty by firing squad, calling him "a maniac." The Republican president has not said whether he thinks the event should be shown on a livestream.

Death penalty experts said it would mark the first-known broadcast or livestream of a lawful execution.

'For All to See'

Hegseth, a Trump appointee, said on Thursday the public nature of the execution would demonstrate "there's serious consequences for these types of things." Hegseth reposted a comment Trump made in 2013, possibly about the Boston Marathon bombers, saying: "Should be public execution for all to see — you will end this bullshit fast!"

The Pentagon on Friday declined to say whether families of those killed in Hasan's attack would be invited to attend the execution, as is common practice in civilian executions. It remains unclear how the Army would select the shooters and what protocols might be followed during the execution itself. The Pentagon said it would release details later.

A top US Catholic official condemned the plan.

"This decision is a barbaric promotion of a culture of death and must be reconsidered," said Archbishop Paul Coakley, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The Catholic Church opposes capital punishment. Vance, a convert to Catholicism, has written a book about his faith.

Hegseth, a member of a conservative evangelical denomination, has invoked Christian language when discussing the Iran war and has led prayer services at the Pentagon. Hegseth has brushed off Pope Leo's criticism of the war.

Hasan is set to become the first person to be executed by firing squad by the US military since 1945. Hasan, an American-born Muslim, said during his 2013 trial that he carried out the shootings to try to stop what he called a US war on Islam.

"Whatever the controversy is about the method of the execution, I hope that people don't forget that this is a guy who brutally murdered a lot of innocent people," Vance told reporters.

'Free Propaganda'

Joe Kent, who resigned this year as Trump's head of the National Counterterrorism Center, said the effort to deter extremism by livestreaming the execution could backfire.

"Streaming his execution is not just a stain on our morality — it also gives the terrorists free propaganda that they will use to radicalize & recruit more terrorists," Kent wrote on social media.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis wrote on social media that Hasan should be put to death, but that livestreaming his execution would be "beyond disgusting" and something that "oppressive dictatorships like Iran and Afghanistan do."

Senator Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee and a former Army officer, said such a livestream would give the shooter more attention.

"This is a gift to anti-American terrorist recruiters. It is absolutely shameful and damaging to America's interests and core values," Reed said in a statement.

The UN human rights office condemned the decision.

"Public executions constitute a form of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment," Shabia Mantoo, a spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, told a news briefing in Geneva.

Mantoo added that it would "breach the absolute prohibition of torture."

Decision Amid Debate

The decision to livestream the execution comes at a time of heightened debate in the United States over the death penalty following the botched lethal injection last week of a Tennessee woman who was sentenced to death for a 1995 murder. The controversy has flared in the run-up to the November 3 US midterm elections, with polls indicating Trump's party could lose control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate to the opposition Democrats.

The execution is scheduled to be held at the same sprawling military base where Hasan opened fire with a handgun in a medical facility. A military jury sentenced Hasan to death after finding him guilty of 45 counts of premeditated murder and attempted premeditated murder.

The shooting came weeks before Hasan, now 56, was scheduled to be deployed with US forces to Afghanistan. Hasan was left partially paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair from being shot by police during his arrest.

The group Death Penalty Action, which opposes capital punishment, said Hasan's execution would be the first military execution since 1961, which was carried out by hanging.

The last known executions by US military firing squads were in 1945, the Death Penalty Information Center said.

At least five states have firing squads on the books, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, and in 2025 South Carolina carried out the first such execution in the United States in 15 years.