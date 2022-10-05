Weakened Truss says disruption will be worth it to spur UK growth

Seemingly undeterred, Truss will tell party members and lawmakers that she will build a "new Britain for the new era", acknowledging that change brings "disruption" while repeating that her government believes decisive action is the right route to take.

"For too long, the political debate has been dominated by how we distribute a limited economic pie. Instead, we need to grow the pie so that everyone gets a bigger slice," she will tell the party in the central English city of Birmingham.

"That is why I am determined to take a new approach and break us out of this high-tax, low-growth cycle."

The conference, once expected to be her crowning glory after being appointed prime minister on Sept 6, has turned into a battle for her political future after her plan for 45 billion pounds ($51 billion) of unfunded tax cuts triggered market turmoil.

As the conversation moved on to how the government would fund the tax cuts, lawmakers and ministers openly clashed over the best way forward, in stark contrast to the sense of discipline on display at the opposition Labour Party conference.

Opinion polls now point to an electoral collapse for the Conservatives.

Markets have largely stabilised after the Bank of England stepped in with a package worth billions of pounds to shore up the bond market, though borrowing costs remain higher than before the tax plans were set out on Sept 23.