Microsoft packs Bing search engine, Edge browser with AI in big challenge to Google

Microsoft's new Bing search engine is live in limited preview on desktop computers and will be available for mobile devices in coming weeks. The company hopes user feedback will improve its AI, which Microsoft officials said may still produce factually inaccurate information known as a hallucination. It meanwhile has pursued work to safeguard against misuse of its tech.

Underpinning the new Bing is what Microsoft is calling the Prometheus model - OpenAI's most powerful technology informed as needed by real-time web data from Bing. That means Bing's chatbot can brief consumers on current events, a step beyond ChatGPT's answers that currently are limited to data as of 2021.

Jordi Ribas, Microsoft's corporate vice president for search and AI, said the tech advances his team witnessed last summer emboldened the company to move ahead with an AI-infused Bing.

Microsoft's chief financial officer also said OpenAI's "new, next-generation" technology is powering its search engine, though officials declined to specify if this entailed the startup's highly anticipated upgrade known as GPT-4.

FROM BUSINESS TO CONSUMER

Microsoft is aiming to market OpenAI's technology, including ChatGPT, to its cloud customers and add the same power to its entire suite of products, not just search.

In the near term, Gartner analyst Jason Wong said Microsoft's "partnership with OpenAI is more relevant for its business customers." Still, he said, it could offer "disruptive opportunities" in consumer businesses as well.

"Except for gaming, Microsoft has not been a leader in key consumer technologies, such as search, mobile and social media," he added.

Google has taken note of Microsoft's challenge nonetheless. On Monday it unveiled a chatbot of its own called Bard, while it is planning to release its own AI in search that can synthesise material when no simple answer exists online.

Microsoft's decision to update its Edge browser will likewise intensify competition with Google's Chrome competitor. However, the Redmond-based company expects to roll out the updated Bing to other browsers eventually.

The rivalry in search is now among the technology industry's biggest, as OpenAI sets up Microsoft to expand its 9% share at Google's expense, said Daniel Ives, an analyst with Wedbush Securities.

For the quarter ended Dec 31, Alphabet reported $42.6 billion in Google Search and other revenue, while Microsoft posted $3.2 billion from search and news advertising.