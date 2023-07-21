Rose, jasmine teas flourish in Indian push for renewable energy

India is seeking innovators like Nishad as tiny contributors move towards a national goal of installing 500 GW of energy from non-fossil sources by 2030, part of wider U.N. targets to end poverty and fight climate change.

The world's most populous nation, India is achieving slow but steady growth in businesses that do not rely on an electricity grid, including solar dryers, biomass-powered cold storage, and solar silk-reeling machines.

But high costs, the difficulty of obtaining clean energy technology, farmers' lack of access to markets and inadequate information for budding entrepreneurs remain big barriers.

Nishad now sells 500-1,000 kg of flowers per month, worth up to 400,000 rupees, with profits of about 100,000 rupees. The business also helps hundreds of farmers in the region and provides at least 10 year-round local jobs, half of them for women.

MONSOON BOON

Nishad's dryer, comprising trays placed on a metal stand under a roof of polycarbonate sheets with a total area of about 5 square metres (54 square feet), is especially valuable during the monsoon when flowers usually get wasted.

"The solar dryer saved me from getting demoralised in rainy months," he said. Nishad can dry two batches of flowers a day, against just one using open-air drying.

A May report launched by the Indian renewables minister R.K. Singh identified 12 promising off-grid technologies, including solar pumps and solar dryers. These technologies could help 37 million people in India, the report said.

Prepared by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, an Indian think-tank, the report said that the 12 "decentralised renewable energy" (DRE) technologies can generate business of $50 billion for manufacturing enterprises alone.

At the time, Singh said India might soon come out with a specific policy to promote DRE technologies.

But about 90% of India's farmers are smallholders, earning about 10,000 rupees per month. Investments in renewable energies are often unaffordable, except for groups of farmers.

An exception, Nishad has set up a small centre outside the village, where farmers from the nearby area come to sell their plucking twice - early morning and evening. These fresh flowers need to be dehydrated within 12-15 hours.

While the covered dryer ensures the dried flowers are free of contaminants like dust or bird droppings, demand is so high that he also uses open-air drying. That means extra costs to clean the openly-dried flowers before packaging.

"If these dryers become more affordable for all small farmers, the quality of their product will increase, pushing up their profits also," he said.

LEMONS IN COLD STORAGE

Elsewhere in India, lemons are among farm products benefiting from the drive for renewable energy.