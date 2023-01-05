CCTV cameras will watch over Egyptians in new high-tech capital

The risk is higher in places with authoritarian governments, Fatafta said.

"The Egyptian government is selling its New Administrative Capital as a smart city where people can have a better life quality - but in reality, they are building a surveillance city," she said.

SUSPICIOUS PEOPLE

The New Administrative Capital is one of about a dozen new smart cities projects in Egypt, and is spread across 700 sq km (270 sq miles). Housing ministries, financial institutions and foreign embassies, its surveillance system is developed by US company Honeywell.

A command and control centre for the camera network can run "sophisticated video analytics to monitor crowds and traffic congestion, detect incidents of theft, observe suspicious people or objects, and trigger automated alarms in emergency situations," Honeywell said in a statement in 2019.

Government officials can access live feeds of the camera network from the centre, it said, without specifying which ones.

Honeywell will use "advanced Internet of Things (IoT) software and hardware solutions for a holistic city view that provides unified public safety services, coordinating security response units, city police and medical dispatch," it said at the time. It has not issued updates on the project since.

Honeywell's North Africa president, Khaled Hashem, and Khaled Abbas - chairman of the Administrative Capital for Urban Development - did not respond to requests for comments.

Honeywell sells mass surveillance systems worldwide, but providing the technology to the Egyptian government is "impossible to defend morally", said Tony Roberts, a digital rights expert and research fellow at London's Institute of Development Studies, citing the country's human rights record.

"Egyptian citizens have the right to privacy and to freedom of opinion and association. However, the state jails and tortures journalists and political opposition figures, using surveillance information against them," he said.

Officials have said the surveillance technology is aimed at detecting crime and enhancing safety, and that data will be protected by Egyptian law and international standards.

SURVEILLANCE VIOLATIONS

There has been a rapid expansion of surveillance technologies across Africa in recent years, with systems supplied by companies based in the United States, China and Europe, research has shown.

In Kenya and South Africa, where the media and courts are relatively free, civil society has been able to hold governments accountable and secure some reforms to surveillance practices, according to the African Digital Rights Network.

In Kenya, for example, the high court in 2020 ordered the government to introduce stronger regulations for a new digital identity scheme, and said it could not be used to collect citizens' DNA and geo-location data.

But in Egypt and Sudan, where the media and courts are largely controlled by the government, surveillance practices go unchecked, said Roberts, who has authored two recent reports on the use of surveillance tools in African nations.

Egypt has faced repeated questions about human rights under Sisi, a former military leader, and participants at last year's UN climate summit in Egypt complained that they were being spied on by the official mobile app.

"We found that governments are routinely violating privacy rights by committing mass surveillance on their citizens – and that they do so with impunity," Roberts said.

"Even when they are caught, there have been no prosecutions or anyone losing their jobs over surveillance violations."